Man killed after confronting person trying to steal his car in Anaheim; multiple subjects detained: Police

The deadly confrontation took place on Sept. 22, 2020, in the area of 100 S. Melinda Circle. (Anaheim PD)

A man was killed early Tuesday after confronting someone who was trying to steal his car, the Anaheim Police Department reported.

The altercation began about 6:20 a.m. when the victim confronted the car thief in the area of 100 S. Melinda Circle, police said in a news release.

“During that confrontation, a collision between the fleeing vehicle and the victim occurred,” the release stated

The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His vehicle was later recovered in Anaheim.

Police said “multiple subjects” were detained and said there is “no additional threat to public safety stemming from this incident.”

No other information was released.