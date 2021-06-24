Man killed, another injured in Long Beach drive-by shooting

A man was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach Wednesday night, police said.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. near the area of South Street and Ackerfield Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found one victim in front of an apartment complex who was suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper torso. The man, 27-year-old Kenneth Cornett, of Bell Gardens, died at the scene.

Officers then found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were gathered with two other acquaintances in front of the apartment complex when a dark-colored sedan approached the group.

“An occupant from inside the sedan began shooting at the group, unprovoked, before fleeing the area in the vehicle with other occupants,” police said in a news release.

The car was last seen heading north toward South Street.

The incident is being investigated as gang-related.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call homicide detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562- 570-7244.