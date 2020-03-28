Man killed, another wounded in Colton shooting

The 300 block of North Sperry Drive in Colton, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

One man died and another was hospitalized after they were shot in a commercial neighborhood in Colton early Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:10 a.m. in the 300 block of North Sperry Drive, just north of the 10 Freeway, according to the Colton Police Department.

“Through investigation it was learned that two subjects were shot while sitting in a vehicle,” Colton police Sgt. Robert Wilson said in a written statement.

One of the victims, described as a 31-year-old Rialto man, was taken to a hospital where he soon succumbed to his wounds, police said. His identity was not released pending notification of family by coroner’s offiicals.

The second victim, a 24-year-old Colton man, was expected to survive, Wilson said.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the deadly shooting, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Colton police Detective A. Jaeger at 909-370-5028, or Colton police dispatch at 909-370-5000.