Man killed, another wounded in La Puente park shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened at a park in La Puente early Sunday, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to a call for service at 1:50 a.m. on the 700 block of Greenberry Drive, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

After arriving on scene, they found a Hispanic man in his mid-20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department reported.



A second victim, described also as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, was located nearby suffering from several gunshot wounds to the leg and lower torso.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.



During the course of the investigation, detectives found evidence that indicated the shooting happened at Allen J. Martin Park at 14800 block of East Giordano Street in La Puente.



No other information was released.



Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.