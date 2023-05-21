A man was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Friday morning after a man was killed and set on fire.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on the 16700 block of D Street in Victorville.

Deputies from the Victorville station were dispatched to a vacant building where they found the body of a man that had been set on fire.

The man was pronounced deceased and the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail responded to conduct the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, authorities identified and arrested Robert Patty, a 54-year-old homeless man in Victorville.

Patty was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is being held without bail. Jail records indicate he is due in court Monday. He is expected to be charged with murder and obstructing an officer.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities described the victim as a 53-year-old Black man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 1-800-782-7463.