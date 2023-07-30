Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a driver believed to be under the influence caused a crash that killed one man and critically injured a boy Saturday night in Lancaster.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department’s Lancaster Station responded to the scene near the intersection of 20th East Street and Avenue L at around 11:16 p.m. on July 29 on reports of the fatal two-car collision, authorities said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a man driving a Lexus northbound on 20th Street East failed to stop at the red light at Avenue L, colliding with a Ford sedan traveling westbound on Avenue L that was carrying four passengers.

An adult male in the Ford’s rear passenger seat suffered fatal injuries while a male juvenile was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Video taken at the scene showed a heavy presence of first responders as well as significant damage to both vehicle.

Authorities did not say whether the driver of the Lexus or the other two passengers in the Ford were injured.

While the cause of the collision is under investigation, speed is believed to have been a factor in the collision with the driver of the Lexus suspected of being under the influence, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lancaster Sheriff Station Traffic Investigators at 661-948-8466.