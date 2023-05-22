An Upland man is facing a murder charge after he allegedly killed his cellmate in the West Valley Detention Center.

Marco Antonio Lopez-Hernandez, 26, killed Adam Adams, a 56-year-old from Upland, who was found a few minutes before 5 a.m. Sunday unresponsive on the floor of the shared cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Despite lifesaving measures, Adams was declared dead, officials said.

Officials did not disclose how Adams was killed or any possible motive behind the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Charlie Lopez at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.