A man was killed by deputies after holding his family hostage in Hesperia on Thursday.

The suspect was only identified as a 44-year-old man by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to an “unknown problem” at a residence in the 8800 block of C Street around 1:26 p.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect had barricaded himself and his family inside the home and was making threats.

At one point, the children’s mother was able to grab her kids and escape the home through a window, authorities said.

The suspect, however, took one of the children back and retreated inside the home.

When deputies entered the residence, they found the suspect holding a knife to the child.

Officers opened fire and struck the suspect, authorities said. Despite lifesaving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was not injured during the ordeal.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. The victims’ identities were not released.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.