More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations.

Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.

The woman, identified Monday as Sheila Ann Ashley, was found dead from stab wounds around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road.

Hours later, while investigators were on the scene, a man was spotted walking on a dirt access road next to where Ashley’s body was found. The dirt access road is private, officials said, and is blocked off by a barbed wire fence.

When deputies contacted the man, he allegedly pulled out a knife and refused to put it down.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, the man “advanced toward the deputies,” which led to shots being fired.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s since been identified as Alon Oneil Foster.

It remains unclear how many deputies fired at him or how many times he was struck.

Officials have also not said whether or not Foster is the person responsibility for Ashley’s slaying.

Anyone with information about either incidents is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.