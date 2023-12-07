Police are searching for two people involved in the fatal shooting of a man inside an East Los Angeles barbershop Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported at about 5:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Arriving deputies found a Hispanic male between 20-25 years old suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that the victim was inside the barber shop when a gunman entered and began shooting at him.

The suspect fled the shop and was last seen running south on Atlantic Avenue with another person.

No motive for the shooting and no description of the gunman or the second person who fled the scene were provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.