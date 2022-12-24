A 33-year-old man was killed in Colton early Saturday morning by a 19-year-old hit-and-run driver who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Colton Police Department.

The unidentified victim was found suffering from blunt force trauma in a roadway near the intersection of West C Street and Pennsylvania Avenue at 1:25 a.m. He was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators learned 19-year-old Christopher Roman was driving westbound on C Street when he hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, police said.

Roman was found nearby and arrested on vehicular manslaughter charges. He was booked into the West Valley Detention Center, and inmate records show he faces additional charges of hit-and-run causing death or injury and DUI causing bodily injury.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, and he is due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Wednesday.

Any information or witnesses to the traffic collision are encouraged to contact the Colton Police

Department at 909-370-5000.