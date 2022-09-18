A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Police fatally shot a man carrying this airsoft rifle on Sept. 17, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home on the 400 block of West 102nd Street in Vermont Vista.

Police were responding for a report of a family domestic incident, when Herrera allegedly confronted them with a black rifle. The firearm was later determined to be an airsoft gun, the Police Department said.

Herrera was shot in the chest and died at the scene. It’s unclear at this time how many officers fired on him or if Herrera pointed the replica firearm or shot in their direction.

Body-cam and surveillance footage will be collected and reviewed and investigation will likely determine if deadly use-of-force is justified.

No arrests were made and no one else was injured, the Police Department said.

An autopsy has been scheduled but not conducted yet, according to the Coroner’s Office.