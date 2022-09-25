A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies were in the area conducting a traffic stop on a shoplifting suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

As they searched the vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra approached the deputies. He allegedly accelerated towards the deputies, hitting one and pinning him between the two vehicles.

The man then got out of his car and approached the deputies with a knife, the Sheriff’s Department said.

At least one deputy opened fire on the man, striking him.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and transported the man and the injured deputy to the hospital.

The deputy was released and is recovering home from leg injuries he suffered during the encounter.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Marlon Bonds of Santa Monica, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. At this time it appears Bonds had no connection at all to the shoplifting suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page of the Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at wetip.com.