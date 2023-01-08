Two investigations are underway near Castaic Sunday after a woman was the victim of a deadly stabbing and then a man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies hours later.

The stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Castaic Canyons.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived to the area and found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Her identity has not yet been released and no suspect description is available at this time.

Hours later around 7:40 p.m., an unidentified man was shot and killed by deputies at the same location.

It’s unclear if the man was armed, how many deputies fired at him or how many times he was struck.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department was unable to confirm if the stabbing and the deadly shooting were at all connected.

Anyone with information about either incidents is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.