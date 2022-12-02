A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday.

The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police.

Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union Street around 10:42 p.m. The suspect had allegedly set a palm tree on fire.

When police arrived, they spotted Avila in the driveway. He was holding a “wooden bludgeon out in front of him and towards officers,” officials said.

Police yelled commands in both English and Spanish towards Avila, but the man refused to drop the bludgeon, police said.

As officers walked closer to the suspect, he “held the object above his head as if he was about to swing it at them,” said police.

Avila then walked towards the home’s garage area where he grabbed a shovel but later dropped it.

As officers continued asking him to drop his weapons, Avila picked up another wooden bludgeon and that’s when officers tased the man.

Authorities say the taser was ineffective and Avila charged toward an officer while swinging the wooden weapon.

An officer fired shots at Avila, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Martinez at 909-384-5619.