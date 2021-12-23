Man killed by train after intentionally running in front of it in Burbank: Police

A man was struck and killed by a train in Burbank on Thursday, the Burbank Police Department said, and the initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian intentionally ran in front of the path of the locomotive.

The man, whose identity and age were not released, was hit by the Amtrak Coast Starlight at about 10:11 a.m. near the intersection of Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue, police said.

According to witnesses and surveillance footage reviewed by police, the man intentionally ran in front of the northbound train, police said.

Police found the man “suffering from serious injuries” near the tracks, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conductor of the train was interviewed by the investigators, who determined that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with addition information about the incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210