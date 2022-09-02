A woman was in custody Friday morning in connection with a hit and run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles.

The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol.

A photographer with RMG News captured video of the victim lying on the road where paramedics tried to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver initially fled but was found walking on foot in the area of E. Allston Street and Westside Drive roughly 90 minutes after the collision, according to RMG News.

Video showed police with a handcuffed woman who was eventually placed into a police cruiser.

No further details were immediately available.