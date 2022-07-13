A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said.

The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An unknown suspect in a dark sedan pulled up next to him, “shoots multiple times into the vehicle and flees,” LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez said. The captain added that three to five shots might have been fired.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Police had previously said the victim was in his 50s, but later indicated he was in his 30s.

Police were scouring the scene for clues, including bullet casings, shortly after the shooting.

They will be reviewing surveillance video in the area to try and piece together what happened, and will follow up with the California Highway Patrol during the investigation, Gonzalez said.

The captain said that while investigators don’t have a lot of information in the case, they urge any witnesses to come forward.

“I’m sure there were some people out here to drove by and either saw or heard something, we really urge them to give us a call and provide any information that they can,” Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LAPD’s South Bureau homicide team at 323-786-5100.