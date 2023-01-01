Law enforcement surrounds a crime scene on the 215 Freeway in Riverside County where a man was shot and killed Dec. 31, 2022 (KEY News)

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle in the center divider with the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers provided first aid, but the man was “beyond medical help” and pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

Multiple shell casings were found near the scene, but no description about a suspect or a suspect vehicle is available at this time.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting but investigators said it might be a case of road rage or simply a random act of violence.

The southbound side of the freeway remained shut down for much of Sunday as part of the investigation.