Man killed in car-to-car shooting along 210 Freeway in San Bernardino: CHP

A man was found dead along the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino early Tuesday following a car-to-car shooting, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about a solo vehicle crash about 3:55 a.m.

Responding officers found a silver Jeep stopped on the right shoulder along the eastbound side of the highway west of the H Street exit, officials said in a news release.

The victim was found inside the vehicle and had sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. He has not been identified.

An investigation revealed that the victim was shot in a car-to-car shooting, but officials did not elaborate on what led up to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a CHP unit blocking lanes during the investigation, causing a backup in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division Office at 909-806-2400 or InlandISU@chp.ca.gov.