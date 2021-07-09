Man killed in domestic shooting in South L.A.; no arrests made

Authorities respond to investigate a fatal shooting in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles on July 9, 2021. (KTLA)

A killer was at large after a man was shot and killed in what investigators believe was a domestic incident in South Los Angeles Friday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 1:40 p.m. near the corner of 90th and Juniper streets in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone neighborhood, said L.A. County sheriff’s Lt. Robert Westphal.

Responding deputies found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene, Westphal said.

Officials described the victim as a Latino man who appeared to be in his 40s.

Video from the scene showed the crime scene was centered around a boat sitting on the road that appeared to be used as a makeshift shelter. Several trailers were also parked nearby.

Westphal said the victim frequented the area and may have been staying in one of the trailers parked along the street, but was not living in boat.

Although authorities said they were investigating the shooting as domestic, no further details were provided on the nature of the victim’s relationship to the perpetrator.

No suspects were in custody, and no suspect description was immediately available.

“At this point, we’re still real early in our investigation. We haven’t had the opportunity to talk to our witnesses and see exactly where we’re at,” Westphal said.

The lieutenant added that deputies are still canvassing the for any security cameras that may have captured the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact homicide investigators at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.