Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was standing in the driveway of a home in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds down in front of a residence.

The unidentified shooting victim, believed to be 35 to 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators believe the victim was standing in the driveway of a residence and talking to the suspect when the suspect produced a gun and opened fire.

The suspect fled in an unknown vehicle and is still on the loose, according to the spokesperson.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting or what the relationship was between the gunman and victim.

Investigators are searching the area for any video that may help with the investigation.