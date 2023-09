A man was killed in an overnight gang-related shooting near Echo Park, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers located the victim, only identified as a 39-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Responding LAFD paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No suspect description has been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.