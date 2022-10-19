A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the scene and the driver appeared to be unresponsive.

Authorities, however, have not released any details about the victim or circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.