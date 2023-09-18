A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Hollywood on Sept. 17, 2023. (KTLA)

A man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood Sunday night.

The man, whose name and age have not been disclosed but who was not homeless, was walking east across Highland Avenue near Fountain Avenue at about 10 p.m. when a vehicle headed south on Highland struck him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was declared dead at the scene, with a tent set up in the No. 2 lane.

Traffic was diverted in the area as the investigation was conducted.

The driver fled after the crash, but he was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.

No further details have been released.