Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday.

The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police.

The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m.

Police first received reports of a man walking on the roadway toward Dupont Drive from Von Karman Avenue at 9:06 p.m.

A vehicle driving southbound on Von Karman struck the man and continued driving away without stopping, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as similar to a silver-colored Acura TL sedan. The car likely has front-end damage. No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Ostrowski at 949-724-7047.