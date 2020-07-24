Man killed in Long Beach hit-and-run crash while trying to stop liquor store thief: Police

A man who was trying to stop a liquor store thief was fatally struck by a van in Long Beach Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian near Anaheim Street and Magnolia Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man on the eastbound lanes of Anaheim Street, but with none of the involved vehicles around, the department said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man had tried to stop a thief at a local liquor store and climbed the hood of the assailant’s sedan.

The victim remained on the vehicle as the thief drove for about three blocks, before the driver maneuvered to get the pedestrian off the car, police said.

The victim fell onto the eastbound side of Anaheim Street, where a white utility van that was not involved in the liquor store incident struck him, police said.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the location and tried to save the man’s life but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

Long Beach police Lt. Shaleana Benson told KTLA earlier that the victim may have been a security guard, but a statement released by the department later Friday morning only described the man as a pedestrian. Benson said both drivers fled the scene.

The county coroner will help identify the victim and notify his next of kin, the Police Department said.

Authorities described the thief as a black man who’s around 40 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has a skinny build, short, dark hair and a mustache, and he was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, police said. Official only described his vehicle as a four-door silver sedan.

Detectives were canvassing the area for any video that might have captured the incident, Benson told KTLA.

Anyone with information can call Detective Kelsey Myers or Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Officials provided no further details about the case.