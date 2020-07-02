Man killed in Long Beach hit-and-run; driver sought

The area of Willow Street and Delta Avenue is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Long Beach Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Willow Street and Delta Avenue around 9 p.m. and found a man’s body in the second eastbound lane of Willow Street, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The man had multiple injuries, and fire officials determined he was deceased. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Willow Street at Delta Avenue in the second lane when it struck the victim, according to the department. The driver fled the scene.

Details regarding the speed and exact location of contact were not yet available.

A witness to the collision followed the suspect’s vehicle and obtained the license plate information, police said. Using the information, officers were able to find the vehicle at a residence in North Long Beach.

The vehicle had significant damage to the front, and had other evidence believed to be associated with the collision, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Long Beach police.