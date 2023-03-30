Surveillance image of the hit-and-run suspect vehicle in Long Beach on Feb. 19 2023. (Long Beach Police Department)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect that left a man dead in Long Beach in February.

On Feb. 19, Long Beach officers found a man lying on the road near the area of Pacific Coast Highway between Pasadena Avenue and Linden Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was crossing PCH when he was struck by a vehicle. The suspect driver did not stop to render aid and fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with what “appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries at the time,” officials said.

While hospitalized, the victim’s condition began to deteriorate and he later died on March 24.

Police have released a surveillance image of the suspect’s vehicle which appears to be a dark-colored sedan with a missing driver-side mirror.

The victim’s identity has not been released and no further suspect information is known, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who has information on this case is asked to contact Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.