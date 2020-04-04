Man killed in Long Beach stabbing; suspect arrested

The 2000 block of Linden Avenue in Long Beach, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A fight that began after a man showed up to a Long Beach home in violation of a restraining order escalated into a deadly stabbing Thursday night, police said.

Edson Eduardo Rufino, 19, of Signal Hill, was arrested early Friday morning in connection with the stabbing, which took place about 8:45 p.m. the previous night in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was described only as a 29-year-old Long Beach man, pending notification of his family by coroner’s officials.

Police first responded to a call in the 400 block of East 21st Street reporting that Rufino had showed up at a home to visit the caller’s adult daughter in violation of a restraining order, officials said.

“Following an argument, Rufino left the home with the daughter of the initial 911 caller,” police said in a written statement.

Authorities described the victim as the roommate of the original 911 caller.

“The victim armed himself with a metal pole and chased Rufino near the 2000 block of Linden Ave.” according to the statement. “An altercation ensued between Rufino and the victim, which resulted in the death of the male adult victim.”

“Rufino and the female adult fled the scene,” the statement said.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from a stab wound to his “upper torso,” police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead.

Rufino and the woman remained at large until they were found in a car in the area of Willow Street and Pacific Avenue about 2 a.m. Friday, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

Investigators ultimately arrested Rufino on suspicion of murder, officials said. The woman was interrogated and eventually released.

Bail for Rufino was set at $2 million pending his initial appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-5735. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.