A man was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills earlier this week, police said Friday.

The fatal incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. Monday. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the victim inside a white Toyota Tacoma suffering from gunshot wounds. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed the suspect, who was driving a black Dodge Charger, pulled alongside Ruano’s vehicle and fired several times at the victim before driving west on Roscoe Boulevard, police said.

Authorities did not release a suspect description.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call LAPD’s Valley bureau homicide at 818-374-9550.