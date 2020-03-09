Man killed in Norwalk gang-related shooting: Officials

The 15400 block of Lefloss Avenue in Norwalk is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was found fatally shot in Norwalk early Monday in what authorities are calling a gang-related incident, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call about 4:20 a.m. along the 15400 block of Lefloss Avenue.

The victim was found in an alley with at least one gunshot wound, officials said in a news release.

The man, described only as being in his 30s, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim heard a noise outside his home in the area and went outside to the alley when he was shot.

The shooter or shooters then ran away from the scene, officials said.

The shooting appears to have been gang-related.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call homicide bureau investigators at 323-890-5500.