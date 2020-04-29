Man killed in Panorama City drive-by shooting: LAPD

The 14600 block of Blythe Street in Panorama City is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A 26-year-old man was killed Monday in a Panorama City drive-by shooting that police believe was gang related.

The shooting was reported about 7:10 p.m. along the 14600 block of Blythe Street.

The victim, identified as Jose Gamiz De Leon, of Woodland Hills, was taken to a hospital by a friend and later died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video surveillance caught two vehicles, a blue PT Cruiser and a tan Cadillac, approach the victim as he sat in his vehicle.

“An occupant from the PT Cruiser fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking Gamiz De Leon,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The drivers then took off from the scene on Blythe toward Van Nuys Boulevard.

Police did not release the surveillance video or images related to the incident, and did not provide any additional details about the people involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Detective Chris Campagna at 818-374-9550.