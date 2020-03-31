Man killed in Pomona police shooting

The intersection of Reservoir Street and 3rd Street in Pomona, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died after he was shot during a confrontation with police in Pomona on Monday evening, officials said.

The shooting unfolded about 7:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood at Reservoir and 3rd Streets, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The suspect, described only as a man, was pronounced dead, police said in a written statement.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, but did not immediately specify what type.

No officers were hurt, officials said.

The investigation was being spearheaded by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, as is customary in officer-involved shootings involving most Los Angeles County police agencies.

