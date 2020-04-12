Man killed in Pomona shooting

The 100 block of East La Verne Avenue in Pomona, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A man died following a shooting in Pomona on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire was first reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East La Verne Avenue, just east of Garey Avenue, but no victims were initially found in the area, Pomona Police Department Lt. Steve Congalton said.

A gunshot victim was brought to a hospital a short time later by private vehicle, the lieutenant said. Officers determined the victim was connected to the shooting on La Verne Avenue.

The victim, described as a man in his late-20s, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital, police said.

No further details, including a motive or suspect description, were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach Pomona police at 909-620-2155. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.