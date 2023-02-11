A man was killed after an apparent road rage incident in Whittier on Saturday. (KeyNewsTV)

A man was killed after an apparent road rage incident in Whittier on Saturday afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been released by Whittier Police.

Authorities received calls of a deadly road rage crash near Cullen Street and Parise Drive around 3:10 p.m.

Police say the victim allegedly pointed a gun at the driver after a road rage confrontation.

The driver began following the victim to get his license plate information.

That’s when the victim began pounding on the driver’s car hood at which point, the driver ran over the victim, police said.

The driver was taken into custody. The fatal incident remains under investigation.