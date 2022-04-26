The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of N. Mountain Avenue, Riverside police said.

Police received a 911 call regarding a shooting and when officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Victor Manuel Ramirez of San Bernardino, pictured in this undated photo provided by the Riverside Police Department, died in a shooting April 25, 2022

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

He’s been identified as Victor Manuel Ramirez, 43, of Riverside.

In addition to Ramirez, another victim was located at the scene along with a dog that was hit by gunfire, police said. The conditions of the other victim and the dog are unclear at this time.

The shooting is under investigation. Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact San Bernardino police detective Lariz at 909-384-5788 or Sergeant Plummer at 909-384-5613.