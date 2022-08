A man died after a skid-steer loader apparently fell on him in South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 81st Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The machine fell on the worker as he was attempting to unload it from a vehicle, officials explained in an alert.

Cal OSHA and the coroner’s office responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.