After a shooting claimed the life of a man in Westmont Wednesday morning, friends have identified the victim as 54-year-old Craig Batiste, a gang-intervention worker.

The gunman remains at large after fleeing in a car following the shooting at about 8:45 a.m. near the corner of 111th Street and Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 9, 2021.