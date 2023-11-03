A man was shot to death and a recreational vehicle caught fire in Boyle Heights early Friday morning.

The man, believed to be about 30 years old, was found lying in the street in the 2400 block of Emery Street at about 2:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Footage from the scene of a fatal shooting in Boyle Heights on Nov. 3, 2023, also shows that a vehicle burned. (KTLA)

Police believe the shooter, only identified as another man, fled in an unknown direction.

An RV was also set ablaze, possibly in connection to the shooting, though police told KTLA they are unaware of the fire.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.