A 30-year-old man is dead and a teenager is wounded after a shooting in South Los Angeles Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 82nd Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD.

The man was declared dead at the scene, while the 13-year-old was transported in critical condition, Stewart added.

