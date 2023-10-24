A man is dead and a teen boy is wounded after a shooting in Pasadena Monday night.

The shooting on West Hammond Street was reported at about 7:45 p.m. by the Pasadena Police Department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detector and by several neighbors who phoned police, the department said in a news release.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Cecilio Hernandez Ramirez Jr. of Pasadena, was shot multiple times and was found unresponsive in an apartment complex parking lot, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital in grave condition and was pronounced dead there.

“As officers were establishing a crime scene, a second victim from the shooting arrived at the same local hospital via private transportation,” police said. “The second victim, a juvenile male, had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

A motive for the shooting has not been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 626-744-4241.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.