Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was killed and a child was injured in Granada Hills late Wednesday night.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the Granada Hills Recreation Center on Chatsworth Street around 11:10 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, police discovered one victim, only identified as a 30-year-old Hispanic man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was identified as a 2-year-old toddler who was playing on the playground with his mother when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

It is unknown whether the man and the toddler are related. The child’s mother was not injured.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, and no suspect description has been released. Police say that at least one suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD.