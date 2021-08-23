Man killed trying to jump aboard moving freight train in Redlands: Police

A man was killed while attempting to jump onto a moving freight train in Redlands last week, police said.

The incident occurred near Alessandro and Timoteo Canyon roads about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, according to a news release from the Redlands Police Department.

The victim, described only as a 33-year-old man from Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw the man run out of some nearby orange groves and attempt to jump aboard the train when he was struck.

No further information about the deceased man was available.

Alessandro Road was closed for several hours between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for the investigation.