Man killed, 2 others wounded in Sylmar shooting

The 12900 block of Borden Avenue in Sylmar, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

One man died and two others were wounded, including one in grave condition, when gunfire erupted in a residential neighborhood in Sylmar on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The violence took place about 6:40 p.m. in the 12900 block of Borden Avenue, just west of Sayre Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Paramedics encountered three wounded men when they arrived at the scene, he said.

“One was beyond medical help and will be handled by the coroner,” Prange said in a written statement.

Another man was hospitalized in “grave” condition, and a third victim was in “serious” condition, he said.

A woman at the scene was examined due to experiencing trauma but was not physically hurt, officials said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.