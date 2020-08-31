Man killed when gunfire erupts at apparent house party in Arcadia

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot at what appears to have been a house party in Arcadia Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting call in the 2800 block of Caroline Way about 8:40 p.m.

Arriving officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for the Arcadia Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson said.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have taken place at a house party attended by young adults in their mid-20s.

One man was arrested on unrelated weapons charges but it was unclear if the person was connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.