Man killed when human trafficking suspects plow into multiple vehicles during Koreatown pursuit

One person was killed and several others were injured when two human trafficking suspects crashed into multiple vehicles amid a late-night pursuit Thursday.

The incident began shortly before midnight when officers observed the suspects dropping off a human trafficking victim near the intersection of Melrose and North Western avenues in the Hollywood area, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Rex Ingram said.

Officers attempted to stop the suspects’ vehicle but initiated a pursuit instead when the suspects refused to pull over, Ingram said.

The chase lasted only a few minutes before the suspects crashed into three uninvolved vehicles near the intersection of 6th Street and South Wilton Place in Koreatown.

A man driving a white Toyota pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash, Ingram said.

The victim, said to be in his 30s, has not been identified.

Two other victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, Ingram said.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene without incident before being taken to a hospital in stable condition.

They will be booked on multiple charges upon their release, Ingram said.

Wilton Place between 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard was closed to traffic during the investigation.