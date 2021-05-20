Man killed, woman hospitalized when gunman opens fire on parked vehicle in Hacienda Heights

The search is on for a gunman who fatally shot a man and wounded a woman as they were parked on a Hacienda Heights street early Thursday.

The shooting was reported about 1:06 a.m. in the 3300 block of Turnbull Canyon Road.

Deputies arrived to find the two victims, both in their mid-20s, suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Robert Westphal said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Westphal said.

“It appears that the male and female were parked along the side of the road, possibly injecting nitrous oxide,” Westphal said.

That’s when Westphal says a vehicle pulled up behind the victims’ car.

At least one individual approached the victims’ vehicle, confronted the two people inside the car and the shooting occurred, Westphal said.

The shooter then returned to his own vehicle and fled southbound on Turnbull Canyon Road.

A Sheriff’s Department news release initially identified the victims as two males, but Westphal later updated the information.

The shooter was described only as a male driving a gray sedan.

No motive for the shooting was given and it is still unknown if there was any relationship between the gunman and victims.

Westphal said it is common to get reports of gunshots or possible cars backfiring in the area.

“It’s also popular with people street racing and nitrous oxide consumption,” he said.