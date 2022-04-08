The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured.

First responders arrived on scene and found a 25-year-old man who was dead at the scene and a 30-year-old woman was injured in the shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries and was listed as being in stable condition, police said.

Police investigators determined that the couple were in their car when another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire.

Video from Sky5 showed the victim’s vehicle crashed into a parked car at the scene of the shooting.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a silver sedan, drove off and was last seen heading east on 79th Street, police said.

The shooting is under investigation and it is unclear at this time if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.