A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in La Puente Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies form the Industry Sheriff’s Station responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim. When deputies arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso and a woman who had multiple gunshot wounds to her “outer extremities.”

The two gunshot victims were transported to the hospital where the man was pronounced deceased. The woman is currently in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

There is currently no information about suspects or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted at LACrimestoppers.org.